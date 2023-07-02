Leo to Taurus: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Pride Themselves on Doing Weekly Meal Prep for Their Families

There are often instances where people feel ravenous because they’ve been working late and don't have the energy to go shopping or make dinner. In fact, a busy schedule is frequently one of the main causes of choosing quick takeaway orders, which are frequently calorically dense. This is precisely the reason why the natives of some zodiac signs like to ensure they always have a healthy supply of ready-to-eat meals at home. They pride themselves on their ability to spend the weekends whipping up a wide range of dishes they can snack on along with their family members for the days to come. Take a look at who they are:

1. Cancer

A lot of Cancerians believe that increasing instances of home-cooked fare is ideal for both their health and their pocket. So, even in the busiest week of their lives, they accommodate cooking for their families with a little forward preparation. Making the most of their time in the kitchen is the aim of these water signs. They are quite particular when outlining their meals for the coming week. Crabs lovingly create a simple menu for each day of the week, such as chia pudding Mondays, burrito Tuesdays, or noodle soups on Saturdays. They like the process of saving a recipe that seems nice in a file or spreadsheet at any time they come across it during the week. Cancers excel at making periodical grocery lists of all the ingredients they need to buy after deciding what to cook.

2. Taurus

Taurus individuals relish the prospect of scheduling meals for their family members, particularly their children. They decide on a shopping day that works with their schedule once they make a list. Many Bulls enjoy visiting their local farmers market on weekends or shopping at the grocery store on a slow weekday. They usually purchase only what they require and look for versatile ingredients that may be used in a variety of cuisines. When Taureans come home, they try not to be overwhelmed by the sight of a week's worth of groceries by keeping in mind that no one has to go shopping and cook on the same day. These Taureans leisurely bake by choosing a day of the week to prepare as many meals as they can on that day. They may complete quicker activities like washing lettuce or slicing carrots and celery into convenient snack-size pieces for their little ones to munch on. And you can count on them to have fun with it! They’ll play some tunes or even bring a friend over to split the labor and complete the meal prep.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarians often have a busy work and home schedule. So, they find it simpler to assemble healthy meals by preparing food ahead of time. They may start with two or three days' worth of dishes and prepare another bowl later in the week if planning meals for 7 days seems like too much work at once. Apart from the main course, they like to make a side dish, add to a salad, or make a grain bowl for nourishment. Additionally, they would freeze any leftovers to ensure there is no wastage of cuisine they’ve painstakingly made. Throughout the week, they’d have staple entrées, few ingredients in a soup, or even tacos. They like to make it a family affair where everyone is given a job that suits them so that they spend a happy weekend cooking away together.

4. Leo

Even though Leos are enthusiastic about taking care of their families by preparing food for them, they start off easy. These Lions would shortlist easy-to-prepare and reheatable dishes that include their favorite meats and roasted veggies. Meals like lasagna or fish stew need more work and might not remain as fresh, so they would probably make them over the weekends to be had instantly by the members of their clan. Many of them choose not to pre-cook their meat, so they marinate it by allowing it to be tossed into the skillet or oven as needed during their supper during the following days. They undertake the bulk of the work, such as cleaning vegetables, soaking or simmering beans, and preparing quinoa with the cuisine that requires the most time in the oven or on the stove during prep day.

It gives the aforementioned star signs tremendous joy to nourish the tummies of their family members with their carefully concocted dishes. Their efforts over the weekends ensure everyone has hassle-free meals all week!

