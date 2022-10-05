Leo to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs who are early risers and start their morning on a good note

Being an early bird is not everyone’s cup of tea! While most of the population are night owls and end up in late-night bingeing, scrolling or chatting, some prefer to make their schedule and abide by it, no matter what! The latter ones are known as early risers, do early-morning prep and tend not to push the snooze button. For them, waking up early and watching the sunrise to feel the warmth and light on their faces is the perfect way to start the morning on a good note and it will keep them fresh and rejuvenating as always. These people literally choose to get a night of quality sleep as it is the key to improving their productivity. As per astrology, here are some zodiac signs who are regarded as the typical early birdies on the wheel. Leo

Leos always want to be in the limelight no matter what the task or thing is! For them, getting up early is a perfect way to soothe the mind and appreciate the rest of the day with utmost freshness. Since Leo-born people are born leaders and have a very renewed and optimistic outlook towards everything and so, they like starting their day early to see what comes their way.

Cancer People with this zodiac sign embrace peace and silence and therefore they adore waking up early and spending time with themselves in quaint surroundings. These beings believe that natural beauty is at its best during the morning and they never mind waking up early on a weekend too. Their interesting morning rituals add up to a nourishing morning. For Cancerians, waking up early is their way of self-care and self-love.

Sagittarius Sagittarians are the ones who are known for their lazy persona but when it comes to early mornings and taking care of their well-being, they never stay beside and absolutely love it. Waking up early is their way to provide themselves with the 'me' time and that’s how they indulge in their self-care and relax their mind and body. This is their thinking period of the day when they have a lot of peace to plan without any interruptions.