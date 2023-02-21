Leo to Virgo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Stingy House Guests

The following zodiac signs tend to take advantage of the situation excessively as they are stingy individuals. Take a look-

Most of us often have our entire week or month planned out, so when someone we aren’t expecting shows up at our door for a long stay, there is sudden chaos. There are some house guests who do far more damage during their ill-timed visits. Such a visitor might be offensive in a number of ways, from not bringing presents to leaving after an extended period.

1. Leo

Most people stay with extended family or close relatives. But Leos go further by searching for acquaintances they know in a city they plan to visit. They then surprise them by showing up uninvited with their family or friends in tow. It is usual to bring a modest present if you plan to stay for a longer period of time, but these guests sweet-talk their acquaintances into ferrying them across town anywhere they wish to go.

2. Gemini

Most desi homes see visitors as being akin to Gods. And this is something many Geminis count on. As a result, they openly interfere with the private lives of their hosts by persistently bugging them about various issues and offering unsolicited advice. They also tend to go shopping together and let their unsuspecting hosts pay the bills.

3. Virgo

Most star signs would have a quiet stay with their friends, but Virgo tends to get too comfortable by hosting parties at their host’s home. Even though most people will happily welcome and feed all kinds of house guests, expecting them to pay for a party is the last straw. Virgo never offers to reimburse the family for their expenses. This shows that they have poor social graces.

4. Pisces

An unexpected visitor might be more annoying than anything, but natives of Pisces are just clueless about the right timing. They do not intimate the hosts of their arrival. They just ungratefully show up at the worst possible time, upsetting their relative’s schedule and personal life. They also never come bearing gifts.

In addition to their usual annoyances, these star signs enjoy being troublesome house guests. Hence, they could linger longer than expected to save on lodging.