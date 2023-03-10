Leo to Virgo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Electrifying Feelings in The Initial Flush of Love

One might assume that everyone feels the beautiful emotion of love in the same manner. Yet life events and past relationships might play a key role in how romantic attraction develops for every individual. For instance, some zodiac signs find that their sense of euphoria and impulsiveness heighten frequently in their initial phases of love and they experience electrifying feelings.

1. Taurus

Taurus sees life through a new lens when in love. They might even experience a resurgence of enthusiasm and excitement for their daily routine. If they are organizing laundry or going for a walk with their crush, the tasks become so much more enjoyable for the Bull. Life seems to be more thrilling, especially when they're around.

2. Virgo

It's possible to fall in love romantically without feeling ecstatic or tense. But Virgo never experiences this. Whether they have just started dating their closest friend or their platonic relationship with a colleague has turned out amorous, their senses get heightened. Their heart beats a bit faster, and their cheeks blush as they find themselves thinking about their crush often.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio is the most likely to fall in love with an individual they just met. However, they soon discover that their perception has been clouded by the initial flush of love. Their feelings start to amplify as the initial intensity rises and lasting love takes hold. Scorpio then wants to share all of their daily experiences with their bae, the good, the bad, and the mundane.

4. Cancer

Cancer has a propensity for falling into toxic relationships. If they've been the victim of romantic violence or infidelity, they might be hesitant to let their guard down once more. So, they seek a partner who makes them feel secure. Once someone charms them, however, they are struck by love like a lightning bolt. They are then prone to spending time with relatives and friends while frequently discussing and fantasizing about their new love.

Therefore, even if there is no set way of how people react when they fall in love, these star signs feel their hearts throbbing faster than ever. They'll likely notice a few significant physical and emotional indicators, such as blushing cheeks and a tingling feeling in their hearts.

