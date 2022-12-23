Leo To Virgo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Spin Elaborate Lies To Feel Superior

Take a look at the people of these zodiac signs who are all around us, for you must use caution and be skeptical of what they say.

Some people can't help themselves; they feel compelled to lie all the time. Although they don't mean to deceive people, they are driven to do so by their insatiable need to feel superior to others. Since they resent others for their successes, they often lie through their teeth when the need arises.They get themselves into an awful mess just out of feelings of inadequacy.

1. Leo

When Leos are extremely fed up with listening to a coworker’s accomplishments, they frequently lie to exaggerate their victories. They enjoy causing trouble, drama and watching how things turn out. The sad part is that their lies are often too thin and difficult to trust. However, it doesn't stop them from spinning elaborate tales.

2. Gemini

Nobody is sure why, but Geminis have a reputation for being the biggest liars. This zodiac sign is only concerned with themself and their amusement. They frequently lose track of all the falsehoods they've told and occasionally get caught fabricating their educational background or career history.

3. Cancer

Cancers like to believe they have a competitive advantage over others. This is because the moody crabs are people who tend to think more highly of themselves than they actually should. This leads them to perceive their performance as superior to that of others, even when it is actually equal. They lie to convince other people of their dominance.

4. Virgo

It seems that those born under this sign were destined to be liars! Their motivation for lying is to feel more advanced and greater than other people. They engage in it to bolster their own egos. They are unaware that with their current rate of progress, their lies will collapse before a crowd even before they know it!

Very few zodiac signs of these feel terrible remorse, but most frequently, they attempt to hide it by lying once more. The majority of these zodiac signs also possess the unique capacity to lie to you while gazing directly into your eyes and doing so guiltlessly!