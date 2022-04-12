Leo to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs who act like tragedy queens in a relationship

Human life is all about the little joys and sorrows we experience on our journey. While some put on a brave face and tackle their miseries with optimism, others wallow in their feelings before they move on. While embracing your emotions is always the healthier option, some zodiac signs are known to take it too far. Today, we introduce you to the tragedy queens of the star signs as these are individuals who would often exaggerate the extent of their tragedy to seek comfort and attention from loved ones.

Leo

The arrogant and egotistical Leo woman is not shy of being vulnerable when it comes to people who are closest to her. So, watch closely and you will soon spot this independent woman being a blubbering mess when she is slighted by someone. Be it a spat with a friend, a fight with a co-worker or even an argument with her mother, she sure can behave like a tragedy queen and rightly so.

Cancer

This water signs gets competitive when they narrate their tragedy. Should the listener explain that they too have experienced a similar situation, the Cancerian would escalate their trauma to seem as if they have been suffering the most. The crab is a tragedy queen whenever it suits them so long as their lover is there to comfort them.

Virgo

Although these signs are known to be perfectionists who are methodical, they seem to crave perfection even when it comes to drama. Should you have a Virgo lover, you may experience them being tragedy queens when they catch the mildest cold or even get a paper cut. They adore being pampered so they quickly turn on the waterworks.

Pisces

There are those who suffer in silence and there are others who prefer to make their discomfort known to anyone who will listen. Pisces falls to the latter category for they can often be heard as they complain about hurts they have experienced be it ones in reality or figments of their imagination.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

