Leo to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs who give the worst advice with evil intentions

When in doubt, most of us turn to our friends and family for advice. But such advice is often flawed for it is coloured by the lens with which your friends view life and their own perspective. Hence, it is rightly said that not all advice comes from the best place. There are some people who do not look out for your best interest while making nosy enquiries about the finer aspects of your life. Take a look at some Zodiac signs who give the worst advice with evil intentions.

Gemini

There are some zodiac signs like Gemini who give the worst advice because they have pure malice in the hearts for certain people. It would be their guilty pleasure to wait and watch their friends suffer while they are privy to the destruction that they have caused in their life. Gemini still likes to be sanctimonious and offer everyone advice.

Leo

There are some friends who are jealous of others when they are doing well in their life. So, they do all they can to make sure their pals crash and burn. Beware of Leo as they can often be the frenemies in your life. Taking their advice shall not take you far if they are envious of your success.

Libra

Libra’s own insecurities and fears often act as obstacles which ensure that they cannot give people unbiased advice. Their intentions are not always evil, but they often underestimate others and assume that their own faults are universal and experienced by everyone. This makes their advice unreliable and limited in a lot of ways.

Virgo

Some Zodiac signs simply cannot distance themselves from the problem enough to give advice to their friends. Their own judgemental outlook poisons the advice they offer their friends making it bad advice which must not be acted on. They would low-key like their friends to fail so that they can lord their own superiority over them.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

