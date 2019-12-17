Leo, Virgo, Scorpio: THESE zodiac signs take a stand for themselves and others

Some people are really firm when it comes to taking stand. They don't back out from situations and always stand true to their words. Read below to find out if your zodiac sign is one of them.

When it comes to making conversation, some people always stand for themselves even if no one stands for them. If they know they are right, there's no way that they'll back down. They are strong-minded and know when to say no. Such people always stand by what they preach and sometimes even take stand for their friends. They are not pushovers, doormats, or victims. People like this have character and don’t care if their opinions aren’t popular or accepted by many. It's a strong personality trait that not many poses. Even when we speak about astrology, some assertive zodiac signs never give up no matter what happens.

If you have a personality trait of this kind, then read below to find out if your zodiac sign is the one that never caves, even if it’s the easier thing to do.

Taurus:

When it comes to Taureans, people can't make them do what they don't want to do. They are good at saying no, and even if they hurt someone in that process, it's okay for them. If they don't like something, they are not afraid to speak up and for them; just plain no is good enough.

Capricorns:

Capris can be tough if they need to. They're practical and cautious and don't believe in taking too many risks. They decide things for themselves and won't change their minds or do something because they feel pressure from other people. They are self-reliant and won't blindly follow anyone.

Leo:

Leos are okay with rejections and if someone tries to put them down, they'll come back harder and with more focus. They don't have a problem standing up for themselves or getting other people to listen to them. They are helpful, but that doesn't mean they're going to let anyone take advantage of them.

Virgos:

Virgos will always take a stand for what they believe. When it comes to getting into an argument, Virgos choose to walk away if the other person is not trying to understand their point, since they know where to invest their time and where to not.

Scorpio:

Scorpios know that not everybody will like them or agree with them, so instead of changing themselves, they are focused and don't back down, even in situations where other people would give up. They will tend to finish what they start, even when faced with obstacles.

