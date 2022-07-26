Leo to Virgo: These zodiac signs never stop nagging their spouse

Few relationships in life give you as much insight into your mate as co-habitation or marriage does. While there are a lot of annoying habits you may accuse your spouse of having, probably the most irksome habit of them all would be nagging. This is mainly because it can impact their partner on a deeper level and make them feel inadequate in the relationship. So, right from Leo to Virgo, take a look at zodiac signs who never stop nagging their spouse.

Leo

A Leo has a rather high-handed approach to matters of the home. They want everything done according to their preference. This can make them quite hard to please and while their partner struggles to keep up with the demands of the lion, they can feel as though they are being ordered around due to the incessant nagging. This also leads to a lot of bickering between Leo and their lover, who may feel as though the honeymoon phase of their marriage is long over.

Cancer

A Cancerian is a homebody, so they like everything in their home to be calm, peaceful and perfectly clean. When they are sharing a space with their spouse, this is not always realistic. Mainly because a messy partner can leave behind a whirlwind of paraphernalia around when they get ready for work and set off. This can annoy the Cancer who would then nit-pick and nag their partner to clean up after them causing tension in their relationship.

Virgo

A Virgo is meticulous in the way they perform all of their household tasks. This is the reason why sometimes they are not satisfied with the way a chore is done by their lover. But they want it done in the way that they would have done it themselves. this level of micro management can be hurtful to the partner who feels as though the nagging never stops in their relationship.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

