Leo to Virgo: Women of these zodiac signs tend to disrespect their spouse and belittle them

There are many ways in which a partner can be toxic for you and not every way is immediately noticeable. But this further reiterates the importance of watching out for red flags in your relationship. This is not only when you’re dating, but also when you are married to ensure that you have a healthy relationship with a mate who is supportive of your goals and dreams. So, a word of caution, from Leo to Virgo, the women of these zodiac signs tend to disrespect their spouse and belittle them.

Leo

Verbal abuse can be a big red flag in any relationship, but many times the abuse comes in ways that is not distinctly noticeable. The women ruled by this zodiac sign are keen on being treated right and respected by their partners and their family. However, in this process, they sometimes pass catty remarks against their spouse. Leo’s passive aggressive behavior kills the love their partner has for them long-term and leads to a loveless marriage in some cases.

Aquarius

Due to their high self-esteem and ego, Aquarius often feels superior to their partner and takes them for granted. This is when some Aquarius women order their mate around and expect red carpet treatment from them round the clock. Aquarius tends to prioritize their career without caring about their partner’s professional aspirations. Aquarius only does this when they are extremely comfortable in a relationship and believe that they have settled for someone or feel superior to their partner.

Virgo

Some women from this earth sign have the good fortune to be born from privilege, yet they do feel a sense of entitlement all through their lives. Perhaps this is why Virgo often passes small statements of disrespect against their partners that slowly erode away their self-confidence. This deeply impacts their partners and at the same time gives Virgo power over them making them seem invincible. But this causes the love to eventually disintegrate between both the spouses.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

