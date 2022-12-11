Leo Weekly Horoscope, December 12 to December 18, 2022

Imagine wouldn't that be amazing to know in advance what your coming week will be like?

Positive: You have complete control over how you grow and how you look. Choose the option that best suits you.

Finance: Your financial condition will improve a lot this week. If you invest wisely and judiciously, you can find yourself in a financially comfortable position.

Love: Because the stars do not appear to be on your side, you can choose to prioritise the happiness of your family. Financial difficulties and disagreements can sour your relationships.

Business: If you work in the business world, make sure you stick to your work schedule and don't neglect your responsibilities.

Education: If you receive incremental information that builds your confidence, you will be more satisfied with the direction of your life. If you stick to your preparation schedule, you will have an advantage over your competitors and counterparts.

Health: Relax and unwind this week about your health because you'll stay in great shape. Your physical fitness will improve.

