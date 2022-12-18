Leo Weekly Horoscope, December 19 to December 25, 2022
Positive: Ganesha says you must accept responsibility for the events that have occurred in your life. This week is the time to stop playing the blame game & focusing on your future.
Finance: This week may bring you a holy welcome to improving your financial situation. Some of you have already been endowed with outstanding financial and investment knowledge.
Love: Even if this week does not appear to be in your favor, you can still try to make the best of your connection by putting some effort and paying attention to it.
Business: This week, try to figure out a strategy to evolve out of demotivating factors. While the business may be slow, keeping up with it is the real thing for you.
Education: Students may find themselves in an unavoidable circumstance, but sorting it out can help them succeed.
Health: In terms of your health, things might be a breeze this week. Keep an eye on your schedule and stick to it as closely as possible.
