Leo Weekly Horoscope, January 2 to January 8, 2023
Read the weekly predictions for all zodiac signs given below and plan a productive and stress-free week.
Positive: Ganesha says you ought to be getting a pay raise from your employer this week. A rise in salary or promotion could help you pay off your debt.
Finance: There is no need to worry about money this week, so go ahead and reward yourself. You may be considering the stock market as a potential investment vehicle, but you should never speculate.
Love: When communicating with your loved one, keep an open mind to avoid misunderstandings. If you want your relationships to be rewarding, you need to put in the effort.
Business: In business, it's possible that your efforts will bear fruit and that you'll figure out some effective strategies. A new position or raise may be offered to you. It may take persistence on the part of independent professionals to achieve their goals.
Education: Your determination and hard work can make for a highly motivated person. Hard work requires patience.
Health: Take care of yourself by getting adequate sleep, eating healthy food, and doing things that bring you joy.
Astro expert Chirag Daruwalla is the son of famous astrologer Bejan Daruwalla. With 12 years of experience, he is known ... Read more