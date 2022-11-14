Leo Weekly Horoscope, November 14 to November 20, 2022

Positive : Your physical appearance and how you develop are entirely dependent on you. Make the decision that will lead to the most favorable outcome for you.

Finance: The current state of your finances will see major improvement throughout the course of this coming week. You can put yourself in a position where your financial situation is comfortable if you make investments that are both clever and prudent.

Love: Because it does not appear that the stars are aligned in your favor, you have the option of placing the happiness of your family as a higher priority. The strain that the dispute and the financial difficulties put on your relationships could be detrimental.

Business: If you are employed in the realm of business, it is imperative that you adhere to your work schedules and keep in mind the obligations that are assigned to you.

Education: If you kept learning new things that made you feel more confident, you would be content with the way your life is going if you maintained learning such things. If you finish all of your preparations in a timely manner, you will have an advantage over both your competitors and your colleagues.

Health: Take it easy on your health this week, because you're going to be in great shape no matter what you do. You will see an improvement in your level of physical fitness.

