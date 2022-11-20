Leo Weekly Horoscope, November 21 to November 27, 2022

Finance : You need to focus on your self-confidence and your ability to take the initiative in regard to finances. It is highly improbable that working for the government will result in an increase in salary for you.

Positive : If you have confidence in God and believe in a different world, you can anticipate being showered with blessings.

Love: Despite the fact that it seems as though the stars are not aligned in your favour, you have the option of placing your family's health and happiness first. Conflicts and difficulties associated with money might put a strain on your personal connections.

Business: Regarding business, we anticipate a very hectic week ahead. It's not uncommon to find oneself putting in a lot of overtime every week for relatively little pay. For the time being, you'll be able to keep going if you focus on the joy of discovering grace despite the presence of an advertisement.

Education: Education requires patience because of the amount of effort that is required. If combined with sufficient effort, perseverance may produce a positive outcome in the form of successful motivation.

Health: Make an effort to spend time with your family, even if it seems like you have a very busy week ahead of you. This is important for your health. This will reduce the amount of stress you are experiencing and may even bring you a sense of serenity.

