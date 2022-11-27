Leo Weekly Horoscope, November 28 to December 4, 2022

Finance: During this week, you may receive a blessing in the form of an improvement to your current financial condition. Some of you have already been endowed with remarkable knowledge regarding finances and investments.

Positive: You are the only ones who can take responsibility for the things that have taken place in your lives.

Love: Even though it seems like this week is not going to go well for you in terms of love, you can still attempt to make the most out of your connection by putting in some work and paying attention to how things are going between the two of you.

Business: In the business world, this week you should focus on devising a plan to extricate yourself from demotivating circumstances. Even though a business could be slow, it is important for you to stay up with it because it is the real thing for you.

Education: Students could find themselves in a situation that they couldn't have avoided, but working through it can help them achieve their goals.

Health: Regarding your physical well-being, this week should be a relatively easy one for you. Keep an eye on your schedule, and do your best to adhere to it as much as possible.

Read : Horoscope Weekly, November 28 to December 4, 2022