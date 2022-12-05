Leo Weekly Love, Business, Education, Health and Finance Horoscope, December 5 to December 11, 2022

Finance: To begin with, this may be the week you establish a fresh resolution to not lend money to anyone.

Positive: It has been said that hard effort pays reward, which many of you may discover to be true.

Love: You may be made aware of opportunities for your and your family's well-being. There may be some differences between you and the elderly in your family.

Business: Success will likely be a component of your professional life. It can bring you joy. You may rise above the stress and pressures of everyday life by engaging in introspection and engaging your thoughts in non-routine activity.

Education: The only important trait this week is hard work. You might put forth a lot of work and yet fall short of your objectives.

Health: This week the stars are saying that you may have health-related problems, so do exercise daily.

