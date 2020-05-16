Leopard spotted in Sion or JVLR? Here's the truth about viral video

Did you too receive this forward claiming a leopard being spotted in Mumbai? Read on to know the truth.

Since the announcement of the lockdown, we have been reading a lot of reports of animals being spotted in cities, especially in residential areas. But along with such news, a lot of fake reports are also doing rounds on the internet. Recently, a video of a leopard sitting along the divider of a main road went viral. People started forwarding it by claiming that the animal was spotted near Mumbai's Sion bridge. Some said the video is of the JVLR area near Andheri. However, all the claims are fake. The video is from Hyderabad. A leopard had lost its way and was spotted sitting on the road. But before the officials could come for a rescue, it went inside in the woods. And now, images and videos of the same leopard are being used to spread panic among residents in Mumbai.

Yes, a leopard was indeed spotted in the Mailardevpally area of Hyderabad. As per forest officials, the feline, who looked like injured was sitting beside the median of a Road Under Bridge (RUB) in Mailardevpally area. After the leopard's spotting, a lot of chaos happened and it made the animal run away. IFS Parween Kaswan revealed operation to capture and safely relocate the wild animal. still on.

Even actress Raveena Tandon had shared the video on her Twitter handle and asked people about its genuineness. Soon, Randeep Hooda clarified about it as well. He wrote, "It’s from Hydrabad." She replied to him saying, "Hm. Via wassap univ states Sion mumbai . So asked it’s verification. Hope it’s found soon and safe." For the unversed, Randeep is a vocal supporter of animal rights and he often tweets about wild animals, specially the big cats and their conservation.

A similar piece of fake news was rotating last month as well. The false news claimed about the leopard being spotted in Thane. However, it was later revealed that the actual clip was from Tirupati. One should be very vigilant about these fake news, videos and forwards that are being easily made to believe. Verify the source of these and only then forward with your dear ones.

#FakeNews

The video of Leopard being circulated as from in Sion, JVLR, & other different areas of Mumbai. Is not a true news.

It is from Hyderabad spotted yesterday.

Please don't spread unnecessary panic. https://t.co/ygKQd7rqei — मुंबई Matters (@mumbaimatterz) May 15, 2020

It’s from Hydrabad — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 15, 2020

Claim :

Leopard spotted near Sion bridge/JVLR in Mumbai.

Fact:

The video is from Hyderabad.

