Leo to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who put career over any relationship

If you are in a relationship and are employed too, then it must have been difficult for you to manage the time. While both things are equally important to live a contented life, there always comes a point when you have to choose amongst the two. In between love and work, for most people, work usually wins the battle. No matter what, these people always keep going with a pragmatic attitude and prioritise work and career as they are active, motivated and have huge desires in life. Astrology says that when it comes to relationships and careers, these 5 zodiac signs will go green for the latter.

Leo

These born leaders always thrive on the definition of hard work. No matter what they do, people with this zodiac sign prosper in everything they get themselves involved in. Right from walking on the path of logicality to always taking a stand on their actions- leos are the most dominant personalities when it comes to career and they cannot tolerate being pressed down by anyone in the workplace. So, they always work double as hard to reach the position of power where nobody can give them orders. For the sole reason and the process of becoming better at work, they can easily sacrifice their relationships.

Aries

When it comes to ambitions and motivations, this fire-fuelled sign Aries always stands initial in the list. Arians are prominent for their rapidly moving life and can only be fuelled by recognition. For this reason, their hunger for choosing a career is always big and they can go to any lengths to accomplish their ideas, plans and visions. An Arian won’t think twice to ditch their relationships for the work or career.

Virgo

Virgos are too much into the notion of work perfection and are fascinated by the impression of success. The only thing that matters in the life of a Virgo is the hall of fame where people associate their name with the best. Not only this, they can’t handle any kind of unserious attitude when it comes to work and wants to protect their peace at any cost thus, they can focus on their work-life without any negative vibe. Giving up on a long-standing love affair is easy-peasy for these aimers of stars.

Sagittarius

It’s no secret that Sagittarians are quite airy, love their freedom, enthusiastic and free-spirited personalities. Being filled with motivation, you cannot bind a Sagittarian in love. People with this sign always look out the ways to grow and whatever profession they choose, they work with utmost dedication to prove themselves the best. These people never restrict themselves to love and instead put their liberty and progress initially in their life to pave their way to a contented future.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

