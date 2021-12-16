Let kids cycle their way to happiness with these sporting rides

Every child is fascinated with wheels. Be it a bike, scooter, skating board or inline skaters, they just can't resist themselves from hitting the streets and feel the breezy wind beneath their wings. These sporting rides will help your child to develop cognitive skills and learn the technique of coordination and balance better. These rides will keep them energetic and strengthen their muscles and bones.

Check out the most exciting sporting rides for your hyperactive young buddies!

1. Double Seated Bicycle

This bicycle is ideal for toddlers. It has a fully adjustable seat and a back seat. It has tubeless tyres and friction free cable. If your kid is between 2 to 5 years old, then this bicycle will strengthen the muscles and bones.You will see a swift increase in the body height and weight.

Price: Rs. 3999

Deal: Rs. 3299

2. Skates Combo

This skates combo includes skates, helmet, knee, elbow, wrist guard and a bag for easy storing of skates. These roller skaters are durable, rust proof with high gripping wheels. It comes with a toe stopper for effective control and balance. These skates have nylon belts for an easy leg locking system. What’s more? The lightweight of the skates will help your kid to roll freely anywhere.

Price: Rs. 2099

Deal: Rs. 1329

3. Scooter

This scooter is fully made up of steel and has a wide rear wheel base. The smooth bearing and adjustable handle structure of the scooter is perfect for you kids who tend to be hyperactive. To drain their energy faster, this scooter can be of great help. The gliding wheels of the scooter illuminate lights when your kids ride the scooter at a desirable speed.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 1299

4. Portable Handheld Skateboard

This skateboard is crafted by keeping the mind of the needs and excitements of kids. It is made up of an anti-slip surface, solid and sturdy deck with easy gliding wheels. The wheels of the skateboard light up as you ride it. In addition, the deck is bendable and ensures excellent performance.

Price: Rs. 2399

Deal: Rs. 1599

5. Inline Skates

Spending less and getting more is the main motto of these inline skates. It has an aluminum frame and triple protection technology, especially designed for your kid. The inhale skaters do not slide out from your kid’s feet. The aluminum frame and premium stopper further adds control and stability while your kid skates.

Price: Rs. 3499

Deal: Rs. 1599

Now you can encourage your kids and motivate them to engage in outdoor plays in the most exciting way. Let them roll anywhere, be it indoor or outdoor. These sporting rides will help kids to build strong bones, muscles and joints. In addition, they will sleep better and have a stronger immune system.

