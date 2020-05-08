Let’s settle the debate: iOS vs Android; Consumer Verdict

PINKVILLA asked about 150,000 people to finally settle the debate and give us a definitive answer: iOS or Android, which one would you choose?

Apple vs android has been a point of contention since those became the two pivotal OS’ in the market. The debate of which one is better, smoother, and which instrument is cost-effective has been the longest-running conversation in the mobile tech space for a while.

PINKVILLA fired up a poll across their social media platforms i.e. YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to ask the users to settle this debate once and for all. Here’s what we found.

Operating System

People mostly equate using a particular instrument/OS with their personalities. iOS has usually been known as the easier and ‘user-friendly’ OS with its instrument being regarded as a status symbol. Whereas Android is known as a more complicated OS but with a ‘value for money’ instrument.

So which OS have the users picked?

A whopping 72.11% of people have picked AndroidOS over iOS.

Are we surprised by this data? Not really. With the mass reach that android phones have, it is data that we can stand behind. Did we stop our research here? Nope. Here’s more.

iPhone SE 2020 vs OnePlus 8

Both the aforementioned phones have come out one month apart at the beginning of 2020. So we asked the users to pick which phone they would prefer to buy. When it comes to instruments what would people look for? Would the instrument of choice be determined by the OS? According to our data… no.

A surprising 61.8% of people would rather own an iPhone SE 2020 over the OnePlus.

This data is again understandable because when it comes to instruments an iPhone is more aspirational. So if given an option without the consideration of finances, users would most likely pick the iPhone.

While this helped us understand how people think we were curious about one other thing. And that was...

Do you use pre-installed apps?

The phones usually come with some pre-installed apps on both OS’. Apart from the calendar and calculator how many users actually make use of those apps?

As we guessed 74.74% of people do NOT make use of the pre-installed apps.

To wrap it up, Android as an OS wins hands down because of its mass reach and iPhone instruments still remain an aspirational buy for most people.

Where do you stand on this poll?

