Let your Henna speak: Meet Sujatha Jain, the face behind designing the viral Henna blouse; EXCLUSIVE

Remember that gorgeous Henna blouse? Of course, we do. Most of us must have seen that video and many would have even saved it in our feeds. And why not? A girl wearing a henna blouse is not something we get to see in common.

While we all liked, shared, and commented on the video but did we know the face behind that jaw-dropping henna or mehndi blouse?

A resident of the United States, Sujatha Jain who is an entrepreneur, an artist, a mother of two, a wife, and the list goes on, hand-painted that henna blouse and it is something that comes close to her.

“Art is not what you see, it is what you make others see. I've always been an artist since my childhood. Thanks to my parents who always supported me with my art. They have been a great pillar in my journey. As to how it all started, I have spent more time with paints than pencils and pens in my childhood. My fascination for art has just grown over the years,” Jain, who was born in Chennai, settled in Bangalore after marriage, and currently living in the US, tells you.

It’s not only the viral video that is in Jain’s kitty, she is also one of the top face painters and henna tattoo artists in Seattle. “I started my career by launching my business Creative Faces in Seattle. The people of this city have supported me and have showered me with immense opportunities,” says Jain.

Addressing the talk of the town, the henna blouse, an artistic masterpiece, as she proudly calls it, has given her all the glory and exposure across the globe.

“As an artist, I always wanted to do something different and had wild thoughts about body art for a very long time. I waited for the right opportunity and that happened a few months back. One of my close friends, Meenu Gupta, a very talented individual was participating in Miss Asia, USA. I felt that it was the right opportunity to execute my thoughts. I shared my idea with her of wanting to do something different, keeping our Indian culture in mind. And henna art was the best option. To my surprise, she agreed to get the henna art on her right away. That’s how it all started,” explains Jain.

Jain wanted to show the Indian culture in an outstanding and unique way to the world and Miss Asia, USA was just the right platform. And, of course, henna blouse came to her rescue. It took Jain about three months to plan and execute the idea until the day she finally took the job in her hand.

“It took about four hours for me to do the henna work on my friend. And then it was about 10 hours of photoshoot in about 24 hours of planning. So that we could implement this and everything goes on smoothly. This wouldn't have been possible without the makeup artist and the photographer. The makeup artist was a talented lady. Her name is Anita and the photographer is from True Films. It was an equal effort from everybody. And all the hard work showed brilliantly on the final output which came across as a stunning masterpiece,” she says.

The first reaction of the people was, of course, that everyone was shocked. “Nobody was able to differentiate whether it was an actual blouse or a blouse made with henna. The blouse rocked social media. Another good news is my friend went on to win the pageant as well,” Jain tells you.

Jain’s mantra in life was to believe in herself and her capabilities. She knew she could do everything she imagines and that’s what added to her success.

“As an artist, there is no limit to what we imagine or what we can do. I have a lot of other amazing projects coming up. Some of them are still in the back of my mind and will be implemented soon,” says Jain.

While the henna blouse received ample love from social media but it became the trollers’ easy target too. A lot of criticism was thrown but that didn’t affect Jain at all.

“No matter what you do, someone will have something negative to say. Try not to take it personally. People judge and criticize others when they are not happy with their own life. Follow your heart. Follow your dreams. Do what's right for you. You don't need everyone's approval to be happy. Stay blessed, and stay happy. That’s all I want to say to everyone,” concludes Jain.

