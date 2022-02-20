From Libra to Aquarius, THIS is the cat breed you should adopt if you are a zodiac air sign

Cats are often perceived as ethereal beings who have a superiority complex. However, all it takes is owing a pet cat to debunk such myths for you soon come to see them as the vivacious and frisky little balls of fur that they are. Should you hope to bring home one of these felines, then read on. Take a look at some of the cat breeds you would love if you are a zodiac air sign such as Gemini, Libra or Aquarius.

Gemini- The Sphynx cat

You may recognize the Sphynx cat from its spectacular lack of fur or perhaps you saw Rachel Green own this one in the popular sitcom FRIENDS. This hairless cat is best matched with Gemini. Although the breed was developed via selective breeding, a genetic mutation gives these felines the offbeat look. They are not easily pleased and often deemed high maintenance, which is why a flirtatious Gemini who is hard to please can best appreciate the singular personality of the Sphynx cat.

Aquarius- the Snowshoe

Amiable and a gentle personality of Aquarius is well matched with the white muzzled Snowshoe. This cat has blue eyes and white paws. But they are known for being gentle cats who are easy to have as pets for kids. The beautiful eyes are a soul to their personality and these are best owned by Aquarius who are quite affable people just like these felines.

Libra- Tabby cat

One of the most popularly found cat breeds especially in the UK, these are easy going and make great family pets. The tabby is also found on Indian streets and are known for being soft footed. They slink away softly and are non-confrontational, a quality that is shared by their Libra owners. So, Libras might quite enjoy owning a Tabby cat who would rest in their lap and purr away all day.

So, which of these felines do you fancy? Tell us.

Also Read: From Aries to Leo, THIS is the cat breed you should adopt if you are a zodiac fire sign