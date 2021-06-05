Libra, Aries, Leo: Zodiac signs that are most compatible with newlywed Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar. Here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with her.

Yami Gautam has started her career with Tamil and Telugu movies and then gradually made her way to Hindi movies with her debut film Vicky Donor in 2012. This movie was a huge success in her film career where she acted opposite of Ayushmann Khurrana. Later, Yami has again shown her fine acting prowess through the movies like Badlapur, Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala and gained critical acclaim for her performance. Recently, she has tied the knot with Aditya Dhar, the director of Uri: The Surgical Strike, on June 4, 2021.

Yami Gautam’s Zodiac Sign

Yami Gautam is a Sagittarian as she was born on November 28, 1988. Sagittarians are witty, explorers, travel enthusiasts, social, great conversationalists, having a keen interest in meeting new people and gathering knowledge and loyal. These people always have a fiery personality who would be best compatible with someone with similar traits. So, people of the Sagittarius zodiac sign are best compatible with fire and air signs.

Aries

Aries is the fellow zodiac sign of Sagittarius and the people of this sign are courageous, risk-takers, carefree with a strong and fiery personality. They want to experience new things, new places and meet new people, just like Sagittarians. Aries people will never think twice before something risky, which is why they are appreciated by Sagittarians.

Leo

Leos cannot live without attention. People of this fire sign are social, party freaks, enthusiastic and a bit unusual. Just like Sagittarians love to meet new people and visit new places, similarly Leos also like to try new things.

Libra

People of the balancing zodiac sign are intelligent, charming, social, conversationalists, diplomatic, clever and social. They want to keep everything in balance and see equality everywhere. They have a keen interest in meeting new people and knowing about unknown things. All of these traits are appreciated by Sagittarians.

Aquarius

Free-spirited Aquarians often get detached from the world. That’s why Aquarians are highly compatible with them because Sagittarians like to be in their own world. Aquarians are also independent, social and good conversationalists like Sagittarians and that’s why they are both attracted to each other.

