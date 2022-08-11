Libra to Aries, These zodiac signs have a low pain tolerance and love to be mollycoddled

When faced with the crisis of physical harm, be it from anything as unfortunate as a minor accident to a lesser hurt such as a papercut; not all zodiac signs react the same way. While some put on a brave face, there are others who openly embrace their emotions and expect to be coddled till they feel better. From Libra to Aries, these Zodiac signs have a lower pain tolerance than most other people.

Libra

Libra is regarded as quite the underdog, for they do not like to draw attention to themselves, which is a trait quite unlike most other zodiac signs. They are also exceptionally professional when at work and would disregard an injury or case of ill health on their part only to better perform their duties in the office. However, when they get home, you can expect them to cower on the couch emitting soft sniffles until you placate them and coddle them.

Taurus

These individuals may seem to have an armour of steel on the outside, but they are big softies on the inside. Be it a bout of fever or a cold that has them inconvenienced, Taurus will want to run right to their mommies or besties for some mollycoddling. They are great in a crisis, except for cases where they are the victims, for they will exaggerate the extent of harm caused to them only to gain that extra bit of sympathy from their well-wishers.

Aries

While Cancer may have a reputation for being too sensitive, it is Aries who wins the prize for being a cry baby. The moment they feel even a little bit of pain, be it a sudden papercut or an unfortunate fall, you can hear them complaining about the pain at the tops of their voices. They will not rest until they have convinced a loved one of the extent of their pain only to be sufficiently pampered by them.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Libra to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who end long-term relationships to marry someone else