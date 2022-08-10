Libra to Aries, Zodiac signs who cling to toxic lovers because they don’t want to be alone

While the process of falling in love is like a bed of roses, the journey to heartbreak is less satisfying for everyone. Yet, it is hardest for those who have a rude awakening when they realise that their partner has a dark side to them. Nevertheless, there are certain star signs who do not end a toxic romance easily. From Libra to Aries, see zodiac signs who cling to toxic lovers because they don’t want to be alone.

Libra

Dating a toxic boyfriend or girlfriend can be quite a predicament for the gentle Libra who may spot their mate’s red flags only after too much time has elapsed. They may hesitate to end the relationship because they want to be 100 percent sure of their decision. However, Libra only tends to do this while they steady themselves and once they make up their minds, there is no looking back.

Scorpio

It is extremely rare for a Scorpio to fall into a toxic love, because they are exceptionally intuitive folks who take no nonsense from their lovers. But when they do date a fellow Scorpio, they may feel the intensity of the relationship starting to hurt them. In such cases, they cling to their mate, because their traits are so similar to their own. From wanting to isolate their partner to acting clingy, they hesitate to breakup because they might just have to admit that their own love is quite toxic.

Aries

When it is the summer of love, Aries loves to be in a relationship and have some beautiful dates in sunny weather or perhaps go clubbing on hot summer nights. Sometimes, despite their better judgement they find themselves in a bad relationship with a toxic lover. While their heart tells them to end the union, this fire sign has been known to string their partner along for the sake of having a mate that season. When seasons change, they are quick to end the relationship.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Libra to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who end long-term relationships to marry someone else