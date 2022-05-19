Libra to Cancer: 4 Zodiac signs who are easily upset by minor things and see the glass as half full

For most people life is full of ups and downs, yet some manage to navigate these tides with a surprisingly cheery demeanour. Then there are others who do not take setbacks so well. Not only do they feel let down, but they also bring down the mood of everyone around them. Right from Libra to Cancer, here are some zodiac signs who are easily upset by minor things and see the glass as half full.

Libra

A large part of life is learning how to combat setbacks without feeling overwhelmed. Alas, this is a lesson that a lot of Librans struggle to learn, as they feel the world is against them when they encounter obstacles on their path. They scrutinize the downside of things rather than focusing on the things that they do have going for them.

Sagittarius

A Sagittarius is a real trooper and they are usually very friendly people. But it takes but one minor inconvenience or setback for them to forfeit their plan for the day. When things don’t go their way, they have been known to sulk for hours, making them extremely unpleasant people to be around.

Aries

A majority of people born under the zodiac sign Aries are driven and ambitious folks. While they rely on their wits and guile to get through any challenges life may throw at them, their attitude does see a sporadic shift when faced with adversity. They tend to be grouchy and visibly upset after facing problems that compel them to modify their plans.

Cancer

Cancerians are famously moody, but one of the worst traits these signs have is to see the glass as half full. They are unable to focus on the positive side of any event mainly because they can’t get beyond feeling bad about the thing that went awry and ruined their day. They are pessimists in nature because they like to make contingency plans after thinking out all that could go wrong.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Leo to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who bully their spouse but get easily influenced by outsiders