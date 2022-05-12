Libra to Cancer: 4 Zodiac signs who keep secret savings their spouse doesn’t know of

Many believe that marriages are about trust and utmost transparency is the foundation of faith upon which a union is built. Yet, spouses have been known to lie to each other for a variety of reasons. While some of these such as infidelity, are sinister, others like white lies may be innocuous. However, some partners lie about their debt or even their wealth to their husbands or wives for they enjoy being covertly wealthy. Today we look at some zodiac signs who have a tendency to maintain a large sum of secret savings or a nest egg that their spouse isn’t aware of.

Taurus

Taureans are famously proud and detest having to borrow money from friends. Perhaps this is the reason why they hoard cash when they can and save a tidy sum that is put away in a clandestine manner. They would not share all their money with their spouse even if they love them because financial security is of utmost importance to this earth sign.

Libra

A Libra saves secretly because they do not trust their partner’s ability to make sound financial decisions. No matter how accomplished or prudent their spouse, is a Libra would always trust themselves the most and work to build a lucrative nest egg that they can use for their retirement. This attitude is not entirely unpleasant and they save for a rainy day.

Cancer

While Cancerians are emotional and empathetic, they can also be stingy and downright secretive when it comes to fiscal matters. They pride in their ability to save like there is no tomorrow and they cut down on necessary expenses to do so. While their spouse may be unaware of the extent of their liquidity; a Cancer would part with their money to rush to the aid of a loved one, only if they have no other means of help arriving.

Aquarius

Financial freedom matters a great deal to Aquarius. They detest depending on anyone else for their expenses, so they ensure that they secretly hoard money in spades. This ensures that they are never shorthanded, but the downside is the secrecy as they conceal their wealth from their life partner and refuse to share it.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

