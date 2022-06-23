Libra to Cancer: 4 Zodiac signs who play mind games with their loved ones

A lot of zodiac signs have negative coping mechanisms that they’ve developed to stressors that they face and their daily life. As a result of this, many some of them tend to be manipulative to gain sympathy from people in their life. Some even play mind games as they lash out at those closest to them. From Libra to Cancer, take a look at some Zodiac signs who play mind games with their loved ones.

Libra

A libra often has poor personal boundaries and they do not care to allow personal freedoms and space for their mate. This is one of the reasons why they tend to play mind games as a way to exert control over their partner by making them feel guilty for spending time away from them. But this can be a toxic tendency that drives away their lover.

Pisces

A Pisces can be controlling in an emotional sense, as they like to have the power of manipulating their lover’s emotions. They are usually responsible for prolonging arguments to cause additional emotional turmoil to their mate. This is done as a means of staying in mutual sorrow for when they themselves are in a state of sulkiness.

Cancer

When in love, a Cancer tends to play mind games with their partner when they want to find out how much they care about them. These are harmless mind games but nevertheless can make it tricky for the lover. A Cancer usually seeks to get a specific answer that they already have planned in their mind. They tend ask questions to their lovers to test them for it.

Taurus

Some of the most common mind games that a Taurus plays with their mate is being distant by not texting or responding in a practical amount of time. They are famous for playing hard to get and often keep their mate in the dark about where the relationship is going.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

