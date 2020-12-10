Libra, Cancer, Gemini: 5 Zodiac signs who are most likely to cry while watching a film

Emotional people are sensitive and they can even cry even while seeing movies. So, here are 5 zodiac signs who are most likely to cry at a movie.

Often people get emotional while watching a movie and start crying due to it. These people are very emotional, sensitive and touchy. So, they easily relate the sad scenes to their personal life and get emotional and cry.

In astrology, 5 zodiac signs are there who are most likely to cry during movies. So, find their names below.

Zodiac signs who are most likely to cry at a movie:

Cancer

Cancer is the most emotional and sensitive zodiac sign of all. They easily get hurt and take a long time to get healed. So, when they watch a sad movie, they become highly emotional and get involved in it. Eventually, they start crying.

Libra

Librans have a big heart. They care for people and feel bad if someone is in pain because they like happy ending. So, these people may also cry while seeing a movie.

Pisces

Pisceans are very romantic and day-dreamers. They love to be in their dreamy world. So, they can easily cry at a movie seeing any sad scenes. They relate it with their own dreamy world and get emotional.

Gemini

Geminis might be very enthusiastic, confident and bold people, but they have a tender heart. Romantic or sad movies can easily make them cry.

Sagittarius

Though these people are very energetic and explorers, they can get vulnerable also during a movie. They mostly cry while watching sad scenes.

Also Read: 5 Zodiac signs who are most likely to be the BIGGEST pranksters

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×