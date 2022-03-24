Libra to Capricorn: 4 Zodiac signs that are too shy in bed

When it comes to matters of love, some zodiac signs may seem to dominate their partners in daily life. But when it comes to matters of the bedroom, there’s often a twist. These signs adore being wooed and often like their partners to be dominating in the boudoir. So, today, we look on the flip side at zodiac personalities who like to take a backseat in bed and show their shy side while having intimate relations with their lovers.

Libra

People born under the zodiac sign Libra are frequently lost in dreamy thoughts of their lovers and wish to be swept off their feet. When this actually happens, their response may be somewhat unexpected. Even though they are sensual creatures, these Librans prefer their partners to take the lead when in bed.

Pisces

Pisces is great at discovering their partner’s turn-ons and will please them in every way during their courtship. However, when it comes to intimacy, this zodiac sign often feels like an onion with several layers that must be peeled back by a consistent and persistent lover. They greatly enjoy being wooed and gently sweet-talked (with consent) into intimacy.

Capricorn

Individuals who have the zodiac sign Capricorn are never unsure of what they want in life. Yet, things are different when it comes to intimacy. They tend to switch off their ever-working brains and let their emotions simply flow. They seek to better understand their partners via love making and hence, are shy in bed to let their lovers take front seat and direct the romance.

Cancer

Even though many believe Cancerians to be cry-babies, they are headstrong and often stubborn in relationships. They often tend to dominate their partners in daily life. But the bedroom is where they hope to be submissive with a responsive partner who likes to be sensual and directing the intimacy.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

