Libra to Capricorn: Zodiac signs who sneak their lover home without their parents noticing

Nothing can quite compare to the innocent beauty of young love. But a lot of the times stories of first love are peppered with heartbreak that stems from parental disapproval. Perhaps that’s the reason why so many of us choose to keep our relationships a secret from our parents at the start of a new romance. Some star signs take this to the next level by sneaking their lover home without their parents noticing. From Libra to Capricorn, take a look at zodiac signs who tend to do this.

Leo

One of the few joys in life for a Leo is having a secret relationship as a teenager that their parents know nothing of. While they do risk being disciplined and grounded for weeks together, the headstrong Leo is a fire sign who can't help but try to sneak in their girlfriend’s home when her parents are asleep.

Libra

Dating each other at coffee shops and holding hands as they gaze at the sunset is not something that always pleases a Libra. They always want more and probably this is why this air sign seeks an adrenaline rush by sneaking their girlfriend in their house when their parents are otherwise occupied. This clandestine endeavour is not always successful but Libra enjoys the secrecy immensely.

Cancer

As an introvert, a Cancer is not very open about their feelings, hence their relationships also remain a secret from their loved ones and family. As they can't openly date their crush, they attempt to bring the lover home when their parents are busy working or deeply engrossed in a debate. Sometimes having their crush stay over in sneaky ways makes the Cancerian’s heart flutter.

Capricorn

A Capricorn is never satisfied until they are being rebellious. So, if they get their parents’ consent to date; they would never date openly. Instead, this star sign would choose to oppose them by having secret relationships. Many a time the Capricorn is dating multiple people and hence, has to sneak them inside their home at odd times rather than use the front door.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

