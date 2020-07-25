Libra, Gemini, Aquarius: Here’s how these air signs may act when they are crushing on you

Want to know how air signs (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius) act when they like someone? Here is everything you need to know.

How do you know when someone is crushing on you? Everyone behaves in a different way around their crush, and after catching feelings, they might even act distant. Sometimes, it becomes nearly impossible to tell if a person you like has a crush on you or is downright ignoring you. Well, astrology might help you understand the common behaviour of the person you like.

For instance, the air signs (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius) are definitely different from each other but share some common traits when it comes to dating. Otherwise known for being logical and intellectual, air signs tend to overthink, which keeps them from making a move. However, there are some things you can look for if you wish to know whether an air sign likes you or not.

Things Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius do when they like someone.

1- Flirting comes naturally to air signs. They flirt so effortlessly that you can’t help but fall in love with them. However, they are known to lose interest rather quickly, so if you find an air sign flirting with you for long, then that’s a sign they’re into you.

2- If an air sign is interested in you, they may send you long texts or call you often. If you’re interested, make sure you respond because they are quick to lose interest.

3- Air signs are great conversationalists. They love exchanging ideas and always eager to learn more. From politics to pop culture, expect them to ask you a lot of questions to get to know you better.

4- As mentioned, air signs are good with words. So, they will probably compliment you a lot or try to make jokes to impress or charm you.

5- When an Aquarius catches feeling, they tend to act a little childish. You might find this air sign stumbling, poking or pulling your hair to get your attention. They like to tease the ones they have a crush on.

6- When it comes to Gemini, they act hot and cold when they have a crush on someone. The social butterflies may act into you at one second and totally distant the next.

7- Libras are people-pleasers so, they try to be like the person they like (not in a creepy way). They show interest in what their crush likes, they might even say that they prefer the same things as you do. This is not a coincidence, rather a result of their crush.

