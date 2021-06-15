Libra, Gemini, Aries: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is a Leo personality as her birthday is on 12 August. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with her.

Kedarnath famed Sara Ali Khan got her popularity on a very short period of time with her glamour and acting skill. The daughter of Pataudi family has been seen in many other films like Simmba, Love Aak Kal 2, Coolie No. 1 etc. Her first film even got her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut as well. So, let’s find out which zodiac sign does Sara Ali Khan belong to and which signs are compatible with her.

Sara Ali Khan’s Zodiac Sign

Sara Ali Khan, being born on 12 August 1995, which makes her a Leo personality. Leos have a fiery personality and these people are courageous, social, party freaks, shopaholics, intelligent, attention-seekers, and good conversationalists. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with Sara Ali Khan.

Aries

Aries is the fellow sign of Leo who have the similar qualities. They love to take risks and want to try new and adventurous things to make their life more happening. So, together they make a great pair and always keep the spark alive in their bonding.

Gemini

Gemini people belong to the air element and people of this sign are intelligent, social, and good conversationalists. But they easily get bored of anything, as a result, they need new things every now and then to stay entertained and happy. And that’s why, Leos are perfect for these people, because Leos never get tired of putting efforts to stay on the spotlight.

Sagittarius

The fellow zodiac sign Sagittarius again comes with a fiery personality like Leos and they love to explore, travel, gain new experiences, and meet new people. They are the life of the party who love to socialise. They almost have the same qualities like Leos and that’s why they are perfect for each other.

Libra

Libra is an air sign and people of this star are also social, good conversationalist, intelligent, confident and make a great team leader. They are the balancing zodiac sign who create a blissful bonding with fiery Leos.

