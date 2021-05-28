Libra, Gemini, Aries: Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is a Leo as she was born on August 20. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with her.

Demi Lovato, the American songwriter and actor, who rose to fame from the popular musical television movie Camp Rock, is a Leo person as her birthday falls on 20th August. To give a brief detail about Leos, these people are the biggest attention seekers. No matter when happens, they will manage to get everyone’s attention and they fail to do so, it makes them impulsive. Leos have a fiery personality, they are bold, courageous, confident and love to flaunt their offbeat choices.

Aries

Aries is the fellow sign of Leo who have the similar qualities like confident, bold. Along with that, these people are risk takers and want to try new and adventurous things to make their life interesting. So, together they make a great pair as Leos never say no to try new and different things. The fiery personality of the two always keeps the spark alive in the relationship.

Gemini

Gemini belongs to the air element and people of this sign are intelligent, social, good conversationalists. But they easily get bored of anything so they need new things in life every now and then to make their life entertained. Together, Gemini and Leo make a blissful relationship as Leos will always give efforts to get Geminis attention and they will also not get bored for keeping the bonding lively always.

Sagittarius

The fellow zodiac sign Sagittarius again comes with a fiery personality like Leos. They love to explore and travel to new places to gain new experience, do adventure and meet new people. They are the life of the party who love to socialise. So, these people are highly compatible with Leos as they both live in the moment and don’t like to get bored doing the same thing.

Libra

Libra is an air sign who are also social, good conversationalist, intelligent, confident and makes a great team leader. They are the balancing zodiac sign. They create a blissful relationship with Leos as Leos do several things at a time to get attention, but Librans bring balance to it.

