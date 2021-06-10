Libra, Gemini, Leo: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox is a Gemini personality as she was born on June 15. These 4 zodiac signs are most compatible with her.

Courteney Cox gained immense popularity from her character of Monica Geller from the sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Her portrayal of this character made her win prestigious award as well. Apart from this, she has also been seen in several other shows like “Family Ties”, “Dirt”, “Cougar Town” etc. Some of her popular movies include “Masters of the Universe”, “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”, “Bedtime Stories” and others.

Courteney Cox’s Zodiac sign

Cox was born on June 15, 1964, which makes her Gemini personality. Geminis are intelligent, social, conversationalists who easily get bored of the same things and always want new stuff to stay entertained. Geminis love to have deep and quality conversation where they can know about unknown things. Here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with Gemini and Courteney Cox.

Libra

The fellow zodiac sign of Gemini, Librans have many similar qualities like that of Geminis. They both are social, intelligent, conversationalists, and don’t really bother about future. They like to mostly live in the moment. They both love to meet new people and gather new experiences and do shopping as well. Being together their relationship would always be in spark.

Leo

Geminis love to stay entertained always and hate being bored and Leos, on the other hand, would do several things to always have their attention. So, together they will never get bored of each other and explore new things always.

Aquarius

Again, the fellow zodiac sign of Gemini, Aquarians create a blissful bonding with them. They are both intelligent, social, love to have quality conversations and have a keen interest in knowing the unknown. So, they will be happy with each other.

Sagittarius

Sagis have a fiery personality like Geminis who love to explore, travel the world, meet new people, gather new experiences etc. And these are some of the qualities that can also be seen in Gemini people. So, together they complement well each other and create a strong bonding.

Also Read: Libra, Gemini, Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Jennifer Aniston

Share your comment ×