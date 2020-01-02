Libra, Gemini, Scorpio: THESE zodiac signs are inauthentic at times

Some people try too hard to get people to like them, while others don't need to do that. Read below to find out which zodiac signs are inauthentic and fake and always crave for attention.

When we are a part of some group, we tend to behave a certain way according to the crowd. Some people like to be who they are, while others prefer to be a crowd-pleaser. They will do anything it takes for people to like them and while doing this often forget their individuality and become fake. It's not who they are, but this compulsion of being the nice is a part of their personality. In fact, inauthentic people aren't necessarily trying to hurt someone and may have an easier time with their interactions being on a surface level. Such people usually live with two personalities, which is also related to their zodiac signs.

Read below to find out which zodiac signs are inauthentic and crave for all the attention they get.

Libra:

Librans have core values, but it's difficult for them to focus and stay on track. They get distracted easily and tend to miss deadlines or push them to the point where it's down to the wire. They can't accept negative consequences; hence, don't try things outside their comfort zone.

Sagittarius:

Sagis are confident and can be too confident sometimes. They don't want people to know what they're feeling, hence sometimes they go overboard with defiance. They have trouble trusting others because they're afraid that if they open up too much, they won't be able to hide their flaws.

Gemini:

Geminis have that thing where they want others to like them at any cost. And this causes Geminis to be fake since they are constantly seeking approval from others. They try to use their intelligence as a way to manipulate and impress other people. As much as Gemini may hate being disliked, they can't stand being ignored even more.

Pisces:

Pisces can be fake because of peer pressure. They often try to be someone they are not so that they can be accepted by a group of people. Pisces don't want to disappoint people, even if it means they have to create a fictitious persona of themselves.

Scorpio:

Scorpios try to themselves, but sometimes they're forced personality can be a lot to handle for others. They can be sarcastic at times and make people uncomfortable with their humour. They are good with jokes, but sometimes that covers up their feelings of anxiety and self-doubt.

Credits :YOUR TANGO

Read More