LIBRA Horoscope Today, December 01, 2022

Apart from your office and business, even your family and loved ones are equally important. Thus, ensure to give them proper time as well otherwise they would end up being left out. Remember that earning money is important, but what's more important is your close ones who make you feel secure and loved. Therefore, prioritize your duties towards your family members, and spend quality time with them. If you're a regular commuter, avoid using your vehicle today as you might end up facing an accident.

If you're feeling that the love and romance are gradually fading away in your relationship, consider going on an outing with your partner to keep things happening. This will get your partner to step out of their monotonous routine, and enjoy incredible moments with you. Also, sensitive singles might soon find their love of life with whom they will step into a relationship.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Try not to argue with your boss at the workplace today for avoiding any sort of trouble. If not able to do so, you might have to let your job go within seconds. Those looking for jobs will continue to face several rejections before getting a job with a good package. You, as a student might be thinking to change your stream. Thus, try having a conversation with a suitable elder in your family.

Libra Wealth Horoscope Today

On the financial front, things look average for you today. Neither it's going to be a great day for you monetary nor it's going to be that bad. However, you'll get few chances to earn money through investments for which you need to be double-sure before finalising the deal.

Favourable Colours: Grey and Saffron

Favourable Numbers: 7 and 10

