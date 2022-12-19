Libra Horoscope Today, December 19, 2022

You’re an emotional person and sometimes, it works against you itself. There are chances that someone can take advantage of your emotional traits, backstabbing you which will make you completely disheartened. Rather than going into depression, it’s time for you to work on your flaws while drawing a balance in your life. Learn to have control over your feelings and emotions and inculcate the skill to make wise decisions. Your mental health might be having a rough day today. So, consider practicing yoga or meditation to stay refreshed and fit.

Those who are married or committed to each other are likely to take a short trip somewhere. This will be an interesting turn of events where both of you will have a chance to spend time with each other without thinking about the other family members. Even the silliness will be loved and appreciated by you and your partner’s end today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

It looks like a tough situation as the deadline for a specific project is very close. After analyzing the work progress, you may find yourself lacking behind which will give you tension and stress. Seek help from your team members to complete the project within the deadline. Else, things can get even worst for you in days to come.

Libra Wealth Horoscope Today

Some financial ideas are in your mind regarding which you might be exploring several options today. Since the day looks great in terms of money, you may easily crack the deal that will generate more profits.

Favorable Colour: Mint

Favorable Numbers: 4, 9, and 16