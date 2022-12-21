LIBRA Horoscope Today, December 21, 2022

Dear Libras, try to write down the pending tasks that you might be trying to complete for a long time. Since you’re feeling spontaneous and energetic today, chances are there that you might wrap up your entire pendency without fail today. An unexpected old friend might visit you today, which will be a joyous event for you. You’ll be sharing long talks related to nostalgia that might be surrounding you during that period. Health-wise, you may consider taking care of your joint pain as it can surge due to the ongoing, chilly weather.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

If you want to clear any doubts about a potential marriage partner, today looks like an ideal day to do so. Be open and specific about your feelings and emotions today, which will benefit your romantic life in days to come. Also, some newly committed peeps might think about breaking up with each other due to compatibility issues.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You will likely be frustrated in your job today since a senior isn’t understanding and appreciating your workload. Rather, they are expecting you to deliver nearly impossible results. There might be thoughts of resigning from the company, which only should remain as a thought. Though, you can search for some lucrative job opportunities side-by-side.

Libra Wealth Horoscope Today

Dear Libras, smile and go happy as money is likely to come in from various sources today. This will be no less than a welcomed change which will be appreciated by you. Also, some of your long-term investment plans may finally start to reap benefits, leaving you excited and content.

Favorable Color: Purple

Favorable Numbers: 2, 9, and 20

