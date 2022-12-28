LIBRA Horoscope Today, December 29, 2022

What should Libra be aware of today? Find out by reading the predictions given below.

Written by Pandit Jagannath Guruji   |  Published on Dec 28, 2022   |  09:54 PM IST  |  492
LIBRA Horoscope Today, December 29, 2022
LIBRA Horoscope Today, December 29, 2022

Hey Libra natives, do not be surprised by yourself today by finding yourself more ambitious than ever. This change might be due to the inculcations you had been doing for a long time now. Thus, adjust your dreams and take them to a whole new level. On the domestic front, you’re assumed to have a great day of 2022 along with your family members. Celebration is on the stars for you. So, if you’re involved in some work, try wrapping them up at the earliest today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You’ll find your partner holding back to their emotions and feelings today. You may like to address the issues, but it can go in vain. Do not let your partner struggle with their thoughts today. Insted, consider having a healthy conversation that can lead to some positive outcomes as the day advances today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Career-wise, you might be preparing yourself for something big that is soon to arrive in your life. Your experience and current confidence will take care of everything else. Interns may be starting their professional careers soon. So, ensure that you leave a good impression on others in days to come.

Libra Wealth Horoscope Today

Thanks to your regular source of money generation, you’ll be fulfilling some of your financial dreams today. You may end up purchasing a car or motorbike of your preference today which will be of great importance.

 

Favorable Color: Brown 

Favorable Numbers: 7 and 10  

Read : Horoscope Today, December 28, 2022

Horoscope Weekly, December 26, 2022 - January 1st, 2023

Horoscope Monthly, December 2022

About The Author
Pandit Jagannath Guruji
Pandit Jagannath Guruji

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!