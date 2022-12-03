LIBRA Horoscope Today, December 3, 2022

You're going to be loaded with work today. However, it is suggested that you should work only as per your ability. Do not push your limits as you might end up ruining things for yourself only. Due to excessive work pressure, you might feel stressed with anxiety taking a toll on your health. So, sit back and relax while taking out time to practice meditation. This will keep you fit both mentally and physically.

You're going to be attracted by someone today, probably in your office or just randomly. As a result of this, you might be introduced to some new emotions which were lying within yourself, undiscovered to date. You might also evoke a sense of feeling, making you question yourself whether you're really in love or it's just another infatuation.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Do not change your job during this phase as things aren't likely to be favoring you. Rather, try surviving in your current office by completing your duties on time, and wrapping up the projects from your end. All you need to do is wait momentarily. Once done, you're all set to make a switch that will enhance your career perspective with good results.

Libra Wealth Horoscope Today

Some exciting money-making opportunities will be coming up your way today. Tap into these opportunities for earning a good sum of money. Those who are into businesses might have to suffer from a loss today due to some technical issues in their operations. However, you'll stabilize the situation soon.

Favorable Colours: Purple and Maroon

Favorable Numbers: 7, 14, and 19

