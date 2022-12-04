Libra Horoscope Today, December 4, 2022

Take out time from your busy schedules to explore some areas in your life. Utilize this time to rediscover your hobbies and dreams that might add new meaning to your life. Surprisingly, your partner and spouse will support you throughout this phase. Both on the personal and professional fronts, keep selfishness as much away as you can to not spoil any relationship. Also, it is suggested not to get involved in rash driving as you might end up facing an accident today. So, drive carefully with full attention and concentration.

It's a great day to be a risk-taker in your relationship. Your partner either is going to love your risk or will simply say no to it. It's not at all going to impact your relationship in any way. So, stay true and spontaneous while providing logical reasons for your explanations.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Career-wise, everything looks stable and normal today. No major or minor challenges might need to be addressed from your end as the day progresses. However, a new job role from a different company might leave you all confused. So, spend time on it thinking about it wisely before locking your decision.

Libra Wealth Horoscope Today

If you're involved in a start-up that has been doing great for a long now, you might get some monetary benefits soon. This will make your day great along with making your savings look healthy. A friend of yours might need help money-wise. Since that person has always been close to you, helping them won't trouble your savings a lot today.

Favorable Colours: Light Blue and Grey

Favorable Numbers: 2, 4, and 16

Read : Horoscope Today, December 4, 2022

Horoscope Weekly, November 28 to December 4, 2022

Horoscope Monthly, December 2022