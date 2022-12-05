Libra Horoscope Today, December 5, 2022

You're still having the desire to reach for the stars. But unfortunately, the obstacles continue to come your way, trying to rupture your courage. Stay away from any sort of arguments at the office, especially from the seniors. Also, you probably might be taking out time to finally learn how to drive a bike which will boost your morale and curiosity. On the health front, some minor issues can end up troubling you today.

You might have said yes to the marriage but may find yourself still confused. Try having a conversation regarding the same with some close family members or friends. Maybe, you're simply getting nervous. Also, some arguments are suggested to happen today between newly married couples.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Various opportunities career-wise will be approaching you today. Especially those who are in college, they might find themselves involved in theatrical activities that might interest them to join the community. The stage and performances will likely encourage you to become an actor or join a renowned theatrical group soon.

Libra Wealth Horoscope Today

Wealth condition will be in your favor today. Financially, you're going to remain sound and content, not worrying much about the expenses. Though, you should avoid luxury shopping that can take a toll on your pocket today. Also, a minor amount of monetary gain can be expected from multiple sources today.

Favorable Colour: White

Favorable Numbers: 13 and 18

Read : Horoscope Today, December 5, 2022

Horoscope Weekly, November 28 to December 4, 2022

Horoscope Monthly, December 2022