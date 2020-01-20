Libra Horoscope Today, January 20, 2020: strong relationship between husband, wife; Daily astrology prediction

Libra sign people will get financial gains today. There will be chances of an increase in your daily income. The salaried people may have to shoulder the extra load. Students may get new assignments today. There will be a stronger relationship between the husband and the wife. You may spend money on buying the items of cosmetics or jewellery. You may also purchase a household item. 

Credits :Pinkvilla, Getty Images

