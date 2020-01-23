Libra Horoscope Today, January 23, 2020: Exercise restraint while eating; See daily astrology prediction

Libra Daily Horoscope, January 23, 2020: Find out your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for the day as per your zodiac sign.

Libra has a lot in store to have a day packed. Read below for more.

Libra sign people will complete an important project that has been pending since long. Do not get lazy else an important opportunity may slip away. Remain careful while crossing a street. You may suffer from a headache or acidity. You must exercise restraint while eating. Things will remain normal in the workplace. Students will be satisfied with their learning.

