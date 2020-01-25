Libra Horoscope Today, January 25, 2020: You will spend tense day in workplace; See daily astrology prediction

Libra Daily Horoscope, January 25, 2020: Find out your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for the day as per your zodiac sign.

Libra has a lot in store to have a day packed. Read below for more.

Libra sign people will spend a tense day in the workplace. Your co-workers will not cooperate with you. You will get exhausted because of unnecessary running around and absolutely petty problems. Students will do well today. There will be overall positivity in your relationships. Take care of your parents’ health. An old conflict may come to an end through discussion.

