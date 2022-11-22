Libra Horoscope Today, November 22, 2022

Your familial front might be entangled today. Some problems might arise but your maturity and pragmatic approach will settle everything. Thanks to your positivity and devotion, you may be able to accomplish your targets and goals. Fruitful outcomes might knock on your door at the end of the day. Because you are likely to be busy on the work front, you won’t be able to give enough time to your partner which will increase differences. Don’t be blunt and avoid unnecessary arguments to win your partner's trust back. Seasonal change might take you close to varied allergies. Seek medical attention at the earliest and do not ignore the early symptoms.

Contentment might multiply in your homely ambience as you will tackle the problems with utmost sincerity. Do not bring up any topics that can worsen the relationship. Try to make your family members perceive the positive side of everything.

Career

Today, you are likely to enjoy additional responsibilities handed over to you. Your subordinates may help you to complete your assignment. You are likely to earn handsome gains from investment in land or property.

Health

Common sicknesses or allergies might hit you today. This is normal because of the seasonal changes. Making healthy changes in your lifestyle may help you to keep yourself fit and fine. Breathing exercises may strengthen your core.

Love

As you will be occupied with your work and hectic schedule, your spouse might feel lonely which will add up to the problems. Healthy discussion and mature handling of issues may bring you both close to each other.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

