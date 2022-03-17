Libra to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs who frequently get terrifying nightmares

There are some zodiac signs among us who adore slumber and then there are those who love to daydream all day long. But while daydreaming gives you power over your thoughts and lets you craft out seemingly perfect scenarios, bad dreams are a whole different case. There are a few zodiac signs that cannot seem to have any control over their emotional state and hence, they often have nightmares with an alarming frequency. Take a look at who these star signs are-

Cancer

Overthinkers of the zodiac often find themselves troubled by horridly vivid dreams. Mainly due to the fact that Cancerians ruminate over every concern and nervous thought they’ve had during the day before dozing off. This makes for a very fitful sleep indeed and the crab often has nightmares as a result.

Leo

Due to their headstrong nature and impulsive behavior, Leo often makes more enemies than friends. While this may not seem to bother the lion who feels content within himself, the subconscious mind uses dreams to remind Leos that they do care about people. Hence, Leos often have nighmares about their own actions toward people that come back to haunt them.

Libra

Librans are about the most conscientious people you will ever come across. They live in the fear of hurting people they care about. They are supremely kind and hence often have a restless sleep with many nightmares where they worry about various elements of their mind. Perhaps a spell of meditation or positive thinking could help change this for the better.

Scorpio

Scorpios tend to bottle up their emotions and often choose not to let anyone in. Sometimes they even keep their parents and siblings from finding out their hopes, dreams and fears. This is probably why the Scorpion has so many nightmares when they find themselves emotionally overcome.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

