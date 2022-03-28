Libra to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs who make major life decisions based on men in their lives

Some people hesitate to let love in their lives for they fear that they would give up too much of their independence for their partner. Then there are others who wouldn’t mind changing things up in their lives if it made their lover happier. While this may not always be the best way to go, but people born under some zodiac signs still make major life decisions based on men in their lives. Take a look at who they are-

Leo

Leo women may be strong and fierce, but they do crave a support system. Having someone who is a constant cheerleader in their corner is something many Leos cannot do without, so they do everything they can to retain that presence in their lives. This includes consulting their romantic partners for every major life decision and acting on their advice.

Cancer

The emotional Cancer is hard to get to know as the crab often conceals feelings and puts up a wall. However, once they confide in a lover, that person becomes an integral part of their life. Right from money matters to career advice, they would rely on their lover’s opinion for all matters, which can be tricky if the advice doesn’t come from the best place.

Pisces

Pisces woman value their independence, yet many fear losing their loved ones simply because they put themselves or their interests first. So, you will always find the Pisces woman consulting her boo on matters of significance. All she must do is remember that she needs no man to define her and that she is worthy of love even if she revels in her independence and embraces her ambition.

Libra

While most Librans are nerdy, studious and determined, they have a tendency to let their ambitions take a back seat when a romantic partner enters their lives. They would be the first ones to relocate for their partner’s career, even if it means taking a pay cut in a new city. Libra must learn to value themselves more.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

